Border forces & CAPFs asked to check illegal encroachment in their areas, inform IB, RAW

New Delhi: Border guarding forces deployed along the front with Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and other neighbouring countries have been directed to keep a check on "illegal encroachments" and possible suspicious activities in their area of operation that may pose a security threat to the nation, official sources said Tuesday.

The issue was discussed and a plan of action was finalised during a 'Chintan Shivir' of IPS officers working in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and National Security Guard (NSG) that was held here on Monday under the chairmanship of Union home minister Amit Shah.

Sources privy to the meeting told PTI that the top brass and other senior commanders of these forces were asked to keep a strict vigil against any illegal encroachment taking place in their respective areas of operations.

In case a suspect installation or facility is detected, central agencies like the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) should be "immediately" informed, they said.

The state authorities concerned like district administration, police and intelligence setup should also be made aware about these activities and it should be ensured that any nefarious structure or activity is not allowed to continue, the sources said.

The senior officers of these forces like the BSF, ITBP, SSB, CRPF and CISF, apart from the NSG, were asked to ensure "strict compliance" on this subject, they said.