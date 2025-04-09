Boost revenue, tax flows to sustain welfare, development: Andhra CM Naidu to officials

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday directed all revenue-generating departments in the state to increase revenue and tax flows into the exchequer to sustain welfare and development programmes.

The Chief Minister underscored that raising the state’s own income is pivotal, and said newer revenue streams must be identified, including plugging gaps in low-revenue-generating departments.

“All revenue-generating departments should work towards increasing the state's own revenues and tax collections to undertake welfare and development,” said Naidu in a press release.

While reviewing revenue-generating departments, the CM instructed officials to use Artificial Intelligence to identify tax evaders and enforce watertight tax collections.

He said all revenue-generating departments must strive to achieve the Rs 1.37 lakh crore revenue target for FY26.

Further, he advised departments to adopt technology to ease operations such as tax collections, issuing permissions, and other related services.

According to Naidu, the state’s own revenue rose by 2.2 per cent in 2024–25 compared to FY24, while tax revenues rose by 4.1 per cent.

Likewise, he said GST increased by 4.9 per cent, professional tax by 15.2 per cent, and excise revenue by 24.3 per cent. However, he noted that non-tax revenue was not encouraging.

He also highlighted that the new excise policy improved revenues by 33 per cent, reaching Rs 4,330 crore between October 2024 and March 2025.