Boost for Advaita Philosophy: MP government to build Adi Shankaracharya Museum in Omkareshwar with Rs 2,195 cr

New Delhi: In a landmark decision aimed at reviving India’s spiritual and philosophical heritage, the Madhya Pradesh government will construct ‘Advaita Lok’, an Adi Shankaracharya Museum in Omkareshwar. The state Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, has recently sanctioned a revised outlay of Rs 2,195.54 crore for the construction of the museum in the recently held meeting in Indore, which was dedicated to the revered queen of the Holkar Dynasty, Ahilyabai, on her 300th birth anniversary. The project, approved under the Ekatma Dham initiative, reflects CM Yadav’s focused commitment to strengthening the cultural and religious legacy of the state — a vision aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s national call for “Virasat se Vikas”. The project aims to honour the life and teachings of Adi Shankaracharya, the 8th-century philosopher who laid the foundation of Advaita Vedanta.

CM Mohan Yadav stated that the initiative is envisioned as both a spiritual and educational centre, designed to attract scholars, devotees, and cultural tourists from across India and the world. Under the project, a multi-faceted spiritual complex will be developed, which includes Advait Lok, Adi Shankar International Advaita Vedanta Institute, Advaita Nilyam, Project Information Centre, Shankar Setu, and Abhay Ghat on the banks of the holy Narmada River. The decision also draws inspiration from the inclusive and welfare-oriented religious governance model of legendary queen Ahilyabai Holkar, known for restoring temples and promoting dharmic values throughout India. The state government has positioned this project as an effort to carry forward her legacy by balancing spiritual revival with social upliftment. CM Mohan Yadav’s leadership on this front has earned widespread acclaim, with intellectuals, spiritual leaders, and public figures applauding the vision.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar praised the initiative on X, calling it “a brilliant effort by CM @DrMohanYadav51 to build the Advaita Lok Sangrahalay in Omkareshwar and spread the message of Aadya Jagadguru Shankaracharya ji,” adding, “More power to restoring the legacy of our Upanishadic wisdom.” Prominent figures from India and abroad—including global environmental leader and Ekatma Dham ambassador Erik Solheim, spiritual leader Swami Abhdeshanand Giri, Shankaracharyas of Swamigal Peeth and Dwarkasharda Peeth, poet Kumar Vishwas, and others—have lauded the initiative and sent their wishes to CM Yadav, recognising it as a significant effort to preserve and promote India’s rich civilisational wisdom for future generations. Appreciating the initiative, they said it aligns with India’s need to reconnect with its philosophical roots in a modern, structured way. Erik applauded CM Yadav’s visionary effort to preserve Acharya Shankar’s legacy and promote global unity through Advaita Lok. “A wonderful Global Centre of Oneness will open at the 2028 Kumbh!” he wrote on X. Located at one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, Omkareshwar already holds deep religious significance. “With the development of Advait Lok, it is expected to become a globally recognised hub for spiritual inquiry, religious tourism, and cultural diplomacy,” a spiritual saint told Millennium Post.

