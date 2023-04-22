Book & textile fair inaugurated at New Delhi Kalibari

new delhi: A book and textile fair is being organised by New Delhi Kalibari, which started on Saturday. Congress MP Pradeep Bhattacharya along with Techno India Group Chairman Satyam Roychowdhury and Mau Roychowdhury were present as chief guests on the inaugural programme. New Delhi Kalibari President Dr Ashok Kumar Dutta, Secretary Swapan Ganguly and Chairman of the book fair Mrinal Chatterjee were also present at the event. Pradeep Bhattacharya and Satyam Roychowdhury inaugurated the book fair by lighting the inaugural lamp.



Pradeep Bhattacharya said: “Society is going through a gradual evolution. We are becoming dependent on electronic devices. As a result, the habit of reading books is decreasing.”

Satyam Roychowdhury said: “The trend of reading online books is increasing. But the trend of reading books among people has increased more than before.”

He asserted that earlier, books had to be bought from a store or procured from the library. But now one can read books anywhere online. Books are easily available online and it is a blessing of science and technology.

This fair will continue till April 30 and will remain open from 11 am to 10 pm. There are a total of 33 book stalls at the fair. Cultural programmes will be organised at the fair premises every evening. Apart from this, a special seminar on India and Bangladesh will be organised on Sunday at 6 pm.

Former High Commissioner of Bangladesh Deb Mukherjee, Satyam Roychowdhury, eminent journalist Jayanta Ghoshal and Pradeep Bhattacharya will be present during the seminar.