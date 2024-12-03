Book on 5,500 Indian temples unveiled

New Delhi: Union minister for Tourism and Culture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, unveiled an exhaustive book ti-tled Temples Tour, comprising accounts of more than 5,500 temples across India. Social activist Rajeev Agarwal is the author of the book

The function was held at the Sri Sathya Sai Auditorium on Lodhi Road.

Former Union Ministers Harsh Vardhan, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, and Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma graced the occasion along with MPs Krishna Patel and former MP Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar.

Shekhawat, in his speech, said that India boasts of a rich temple heritage and appreciated Rajeev Agarwal for his monumental effort. “This four-volume work will serve as an inspiration to many and will also be immensely beneficial for tourists,” he said.

Harsh Vardhan recommended Agarwal further document the temples in every nook and corner of the world.