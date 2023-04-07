Book ‘Not An Accidental Rise’ based on life of Harsh Shringla launched

Darjeeling: In the presence of an august gathering, the book “Not An Accidental Rise: Harsh Vardhan Shringla” was launched in Darjeeling on Thursday. Authored by Dipmala Roka, the book is a biography recounting the life and career trajectory of the Former Foreign Secretary of India and currently the Chief Coordinator for India’s G-20 Presidency Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who hails from the region of Darjeeling and Sikkim. In addition to the English version of the book, a translation of the book in Nepali,

the most spoken language in the region was also launched digitally.

ardhan Shringla said: “Today the smart youth of Darjeeling can be seen in New York, can be seen in Dubai, can be seen in Singapore, and in cities across the country, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai.” Emphasising the success and capabilities of the youth in the region, he stated: “We need to impart to the younger people in our hometown, in our district and in our area the ability to seek better opportunities and better lives. We need to create capacities that are in-house and provide skills.”

Present on the occasion, Prem Bhandari, Chairman of Jaipur Foot USA, the world’s largest non-profit organisation for the disabled, stated: “He (Shringla) is not only the darling of North East, he is the darling of 4.6 million Indian Americans and 14 million NRIs throughout

the world”.