Book ‘Modi’s Mission’ launched in Mumbai

Mumbai: A grand launch ceremony of the book ‘Modi’s Mission’, based on the life, thoughts, and working style of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was held today at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai. The event was graced by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Authored by Berjis Desai, a renowned lawyer and writer, the book presents Modi’s life as “a story of an idea”, the idea of national renaissance and a self-reliant India. The author describes Prime Minister Modi’s leadership as a mission aimed at the revival of a developed India.

Desai said that PM Modi overcame early prejudices and false narratives through determination and purpose. The book provides an analytical account of key policy decisions, including the abrogation of Article 370, formalisation of the economy, implementation of GST, demonetisation, and efforts toward transparent governance.

In his address, Governor Acharya Devvrat said, “A person who creates his own path even in adverse circumstances is truly great, and Modi ji has done exactly that.” He added that PM Modi has resolved many complex national issues calmly and without controversy, and that his leadership has enhanced the dignity of India and Indians across the world.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that ‘Modi’s Mission’ elaborately presents the life and vision of PM Modi, showing how he defined his mission and remained steadfast in achieving it. He added that Modi has laid the foundation for a strong economy by 2047, empowering the poor, farmers, youth, and women, and that “while the 20th century belonged to Mahatma Gandhi, the 21st century belongs to Narendra Modi.”