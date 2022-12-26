Bommai to travel to Delhi

Belagavi (K'taka): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said he will be travelling to New Delhi later in the day to discuss with the BJP's national leadership Cabinet expansion and preparations for the 2023 Assembly polls.



He did not rule out the possibility of a Cabinet reshuffle, maintaining that things will be known after the meeting.

"I'm going to Delhi today afternoon, the last time when I had gone to Delhi certain discussions were incomplete, today the meeting has been scheduled. Our (BJP) national President (J P Nadda) has called this meeting, all our senior leaders will be participating in that meeting, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said several issues from election preparations to cabinet expansion will be discussed.

Responding to a question on whether it will it be a Cabinet expansion or reshuffle, the Chief Minister said all those things will be known only after the discussions.

He said he will also have talks with certain central Ministers during the visit, regarding state related projects, and will try to meet the union water resources Minister.

The Chief Minister has been under intense pressure for some time now, over expansion and rejig of the Cabinet not taking place, to make way for the fresh faces, ahead of Assembly elections by April-May next year.