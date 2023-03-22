Bommai dismisses Cong’s poll ‘guarantees’ in K’taka as ‘bogus announcements’

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday dismissed Congress’ poll ‘guarantees’ as “bogus announcements”, and said their leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the poll-bound state will not have any impact.

He said, the people of Karnataka will not give any value to the former AICC president’s words, after his recent controversial statements in London, regarding the state of democracy in the country.

During Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Belagavi on Monday, the Congress announced its fourth ‘guarantee’ “YuvaNidhi’ — Rs 3,000 every month for graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years, 10 lakh jobs in five years and filling up of 2.5 lakh govt jobs within one year, in the event of the party coming to power in the State, where Assembly elections are due by May.

“Rahul Gandhi has come and gone several times (to Karnataka), he has done the Bharat Jodo Yatra also, but it has not made any effect. Monday’s announcement was a bogus announcement, there is no impact,” Bommai said in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “there is a lot of difference between Rahul Gandhi’s last visit and Monday’s. His speech in London in between the two visits, against the country and regarding democracy, is being condemned across the country, including Karnataka. So people of Karnataka will not give any value to his words.” agencies

Hitting out at the Congress, calling its poll ‘guarantee’ card and “bogus card”, the CM said, they have made similar promises in other states, but haven’t fulfilled them till today.

“It is their track record. Whether it is Rajasthan or Chattisgarh or other states, they have not fulfilled the promises made. In Chattisgarh they had promised to give Rs 1,000 to every house, they didn’t give it during the last four years, but in the last year they are giving. They cheat people this way,” he said, adding that it is not a guarantee card, but only a “visiting card, and it doesn’t have any value”.

The Congress party earlier announced three poll guarantees’ 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), and 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya), in the event of the party coming to power.

Targeting Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Bommai said he has no moral right to speak on the issue of corruption.

“There are lots of charges against him, there is a complaint against him in Lokayukta, there are several charges against him including the Redo (denotification) case....Congress has collapsed everywhere across the country, here too it will collapse with him,” he said.

Responding to a question, he further said, discussions are underway with legal experts to conduct a judicial inquiry into the “corruption cases” of Siddaramaiah’s government, and a decision will be made in a few days. “Some of the 59 cases are entrusted to Lokayukta, rest will also be entrusted.”