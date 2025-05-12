Bombay HC orders 2 YouTubers to delete 'defamatory' videos against BJP minister Girish Mahajan

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has ordered deletion of six videos uploaded by two YouTubers against Maharashtra Water Resources Minister and senior BJP leader Girish Mahajan, noting that they were "prima facie defamatory". A bench of Justice Arif Doctor in its order passed on May 8 said after having watched the videos, a case for grant of interim relief has been made out. "The statements made by defendants in the videos as discerned from the transcripts are in my prima facie view per se defamatory," the HC said. The court directed the defendants to immediately take down/delete the six videos uploaded by them on YouTube.

It also restrained them from uploading any more such videos or posts that would be defamatory against Mahajan. The bench posted the matter for further hearing on June 20. Mahajan had filed a defamation suit against one Anil Thatte and one more person claiming that they had made false, reckless and unsubstantiated allegations against him. In an interim application, Mahajan sought the high court to direct the duo to delete the six videos uploaded on their YouTube channel that made defamatory remarks against him. Five of these were published on the YouTube channel "Anil Gaganbhedi Thatte", run by YouTuber and journalist Anil Thatte, while one appeared on "Mudda Bharat Ka", operated by one Shyam Giri. Mahajan's counsel Ravi Kadam said false statements and insinuations are made in the videos regarding Mahajan's conduct with a lady IAS officer. Kadam said all these statements and insinuations were completely reckless, false and per se defamatory.