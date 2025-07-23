Bombay HC flags ‘copy-paste’ confessions

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has again flagged the “copy-paste” culture in confessional and witness statements, calling it a “dangerous trend” while acquitting all 12 accused in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts case on Monday.

A special bench of Justices Anil Kilor and Shyam Chandak noted that many confessional statements contained identical questions and verbatim answers, which it found “highly improbable” and unreliable. The 671-page judgment even included a comparative chart to highlight the similarities.

The HC had earlier, in May and June, taken note for similar “copy-paste” practices and directed the state to issue guidelines to curb the growing “menace.”