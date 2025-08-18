Bombay HC bench inaugurated in Kolhapur

Mumbai: Chief Justice of India B R Gavai on Sunday inaugurated the Bombay High Court’s new circuit bench in Kolhapur district.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde were present on the occasion.

The setting up of the fourth bench in Kolhapur comes amid demands from various quarters over the years to ease the burden on litigants and lawyers who have to travel to Mumbai, located 380 km away, for hearing of their pleas.

At present, apart from the principal bench in Mumbai, the HC has benches in Nagpur, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) and Goa.

The new bench will have jurisdiction over six districts - Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.