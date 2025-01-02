Bomb threat casts shadow over Maha Kumbh, security heightened

Lucknow: With preparations for the grand Maha Kumbh in full swing, a sinister bomb threat has sent ripples of concern through security agencies.

The threat, issued on the social media platform X by an account named Nasar Pathan, claimed, “A bomb blast will be done in Maha Kumbh. 1,000 Hindus will be killed.”

The provocative post, laced with divisive rhetoric and concluding with “Allah is great,” also featured abusive language. The account describes its user as a “hardcore Muslim”, prompting authorities to launch a detailed investigation into its origins. Efforts are underway to trace the email and contact details linked to the account.

The threat came to light when it was shared and flagged by a user named Vipin Gaur, who promptly reported it to the UP-112 headquarters in Lucknow. The alert reached the Prayagraj Police Commissioner, with Arvind Kumar Nain, Operations Commander of UP-112, directing a swift escalation of security measures across the region.

The Maha Kumbh, expected to draw over 400 million devotees to Prayagraj, has already been in the crosshairs of previous threats.

Notably, Khalistani supporter Gurpatwant Singh Pannu recently threatened attacks during key bathing days, including Makar Sankranti (January 14), Mauni Amavasya (January 29), and Basant Panchami (February 3). In a video circulating on social media, Pannu warned of retaliatory action following the encounter deaths of three Khalistani supporters in Pilibhit.

Responding to these warnings, Mahant Ravindra Puri, President of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, firmly asserted, “This sacred event unites Sikhs and Hindus in devotion. If Pannu attempts to disrupt the Maha Kumbh, he will be driven out. Such divisive agendas will fail here.”