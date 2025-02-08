Bollywood sheds some stardust at Sangam, actors take a holy dip

Mahakumbh Nagar: The grandeur of Mahakumbh continues to attract people from all walks of life, with crores gathering at the sacred Triveni Sangam to take a holy dip.

Among the devotees, Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao, Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra visited the Mahakumbh on Friday to immerse themselves in the spiritual atmosphere. The actors expressed deep admiration for the grand event, calling it an unforgettable experience.

They praised the divine energy, the seamless arrangements, and the spiritual ambiance that make Mahakumbh a truly remarkable gathering of faith and devotion.

Bollywood actor Rajkummar expressed his deep devotion and excitement about taking a holy dip at Triveni Sangam. Sharing his experience, he said: “I was eagerly looking forward to this moment. My wife Patralekhaa and I have immense faith in Maa Ganga. We were fortunate to take a dip in the last Mahakumbh as well. We are currently staying at Parmarth Niketan Ashram, and I believe anyone who gets the opportunity to bathe here is truly blessed by the divine.”

Veteran actress Neena also shared her thoughts on the experience, saying: “I had been wanting to come here for years. Finally, today, I got the chance to take the sacred dip. The atmosphere here is beyond words — it’s truly incredible. I have never seen such a massive gathering in my life. The way the government has successfully organised an event of this scale is truly commendable.”

Renowned actor Mishra described the grand atmosphere of Mahakumbh as extraordinary. “The crowd is immense, yet everything is so well-managed. The efforts put into organising this grand event are truly praiseworthy. If I had the time, I would love to build a home right here!” he remarked.