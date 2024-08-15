Bold initiatives paving way for a prosperous and self-reliant Himachal, says CM Sukhu

SHIMLA: On the occasion of India’s 78th Independence Day, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu extended his greetings to the people of Himachal Pradesh and the nation. The Chief Minister acknowledged the significant achievements of the state and outlined the government’s ongoing efforts to drive development and self-reliance.

Himachal Pradesh has been a model of progress, with the state receiving prestigious awards for bravery and dedication. Major Somnath Sharma, Colonel D S Thapa, Captain Vikram Batra, and Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar are among those honoured, highlighting the state’s strong contribution to the nation’s defence, the CM noted.

“Under the current Congress government, which began its term on December 11, 2022, Himachal Pradesh has faced several challenges but remains committed to economic self-reliance,” he said. The government is working to counteract the financial burdens inherited from previous policies, including substantial subsidies that have strained state finances. The recent decision to end zero-bill schemes for electricity and water is aimed at reducing a financial burden of approximately Rs 1,080 crore.

The Chief Minister also highlighted issues with central funding, noting a substantial reduction in grants from the 15th Finance Commission, which the government is addressing with the 16th Finance Commission. Significant reforms include the dissolution of the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission and the establishment of a new commission to ensure transparency in recruitment. The new commission has already processed results for 1,841 posts. The government has taken steps to address education and healthcare needs, he said. This includes the closure of under-enrolled schools and the enhancement of educational facilities. In healthcare, free cancer treatment is being provided, and significant recruitment is underway in major medical institutions.

Economic development is a priority, with efforts such as the Rajiv Gandhi Start-up Yojana, providing subsidies for e-taxis and solar installations. The state is also investing in green energy, including a one-megawatt Green Hydrogen Gas plant and several solar power projects expected to generate substantial revenue, emphasised Sukhu.