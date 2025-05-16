‘Bold action’: Army chief praises troops

New Delhi: In a tribute to the valour and professionalism of the Indian soldiers, General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), visited forward locations in Srinagar, Uri and Unchi Bassi, including the Dagger Division of Chinar Corps, to personally congratulate and motivate troops for their exceptional performance during Operation Sindoor.

The visit was a heartfelt gesture of appreciation, focusing not on operational review but on saluting the courage and spirit of troops from all arms and services who played a pivotal role in decisively repelling Pakistani aerial and ground provocations. The COAS praised their collective grit, high morale, and seamless coordination in countering multiple threat vectors.

Addressing the soldiers, Dwivedi commended their valour and unwavering vigilance in dominating the Line of Control during intense engagements. He lauded their precise and bold actions that resulted in the destruction of terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (POJK)—a key operational success.

He also appreciated the role played by troops in providing relief and assistance to civilians affected by Pakistan’s cowardly cross-LoC shelling.