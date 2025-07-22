Boeing delivers 3 Apache choppers to Indian Army

New Delhi: American aerospace major Boeing on Tuesday delivered three Apache attack choppers to the Indian Army with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh describing it as a significant step towards strengthening India's defence capabilities.

The company delivered the AH-64E Apaches choppers as part of a Rs 4,168 crore contract to supply six helicopters to the Indian Army.

The AH-64 Apache is one of the world's most advanced multi-role combat helicopters and is flown by the US Army.

"The arrival of the first batch of Apache helicopters for the Indian Army is a significant step towards strengthening India's defence capabilities.

"These advanced helicopters will enhance the Army Aviation wing's operational effectiveness, specially in challenging terrains. A proud moment reflecting our commitment to modernising the Armed Forces," Singh said in a social media post.

The Army described the delivery of the first batch of choppers as a "milestone moment" for the force.

"These state-of-the-art platforms will bolster the operational capabilities of the Indian Army significantly," it said.

In 2020, Boeing completed delivery of 22 E-model Apaches to the Indian Air Force and signed a contract to supply six AH-64Es for the Indian Army.

The delivery of the Indian Army's Apaches was scheduled to begin in 2024.

The IAF had signed a multi-billion dollar contract with the US government and Boeing Ltd in September 2015 for 22 Apache helicopters.

Additionally, the Defence Ministry in 2017 approved the procurement of six Apache helicopters along with weapons systems from Boeing at a cost of Rs 4,168 crore for the Army.