Bodybuilder beaten to death after row at wedding

Chandigarh: A 26-year-old professional bodybuilder was beaten to death allegedly by a group of men after he left a wedding venue in Bhiwani district.

The victim was identified as Rohit Dhankar of Humayunpur village in Rohtak district.

His family claimed that Dhankar was brutally thrashed near a railway crossing in Bhiwani for objecting to harassment of women at a wedding.

A police officer from Bhiwani on Sunday said that the attack followed an altercation over a selfie at the wedding Friday night, where Dhankar had gone with his friend Jatin.

Satish, an uncle of Dhankhar, told reporters in Rohtak that his nephew got into an altercation with some youths over improper language.

Jatin, whose relative’s wedding it was, told reporters, “We were at the wedding. There we saw some people using improper language and we pointed out to them that girls were around... After one hour, when we left, they intercepted us.

He said that the occupants of the car got down and thrashed his friend with rods and hockey sticks.