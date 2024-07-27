Body of rape accused found in Kharibari

Siliguri: Dead body of a man found hanging after being accused of raping a minor girl. The incident caused a stir near Chakkarmari area in Kharibari.

The deceased has been identified as Jagadish Roy (62 years), a resident of Barasatvita in Kharibari. He was a well-known folk singer and a political figure of the area. Allegations were raised that he had been raping a 15-year-old girl. When the girl became pregnant, the girl’s family members came to know about the incident.

On Thursday night, the father of the minor had lodged a complaint at the police station against Roy. However, on Friday morning he was found hanging in his residence. After receiving the news, police arrived at the scene and sent the body for post-mortem. The police have started an investigation into the incident.