Body of man found in Lucknow’s VVIP area

Lucknow: The body of a young man was discovered early Tuesday morning in the highly secured MLA residence complex in Hussainganj, sparking concerns about a potential murder in this VVIP area of the city.

The body was found near a staircase leading to one of the residences.

Senior police officers, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Raveena Tyagi, said the young man was immediately taken to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. The deceased was identified as Himanshu, son of Rajaram, a resident of Sabdal Bagiya in Lalkuan.

The body showed injury marks on the hands, wrists, elbows and shoulders, raising suspicions of foul play. “We are investigating from all possible angles, including both accident and murder,” said DCP Tyagi.

According to the father, his son had been undergoing treatment for mental illness for a year and his unpredictable behavior was closely monitored by the family. However, they had no idea when or how he left the house on Monday night.

Preliminary investigations have revealed crucial CCTV footage that shows Himanshu entering the MLA complex at 10:43 pm on Monday by jumping over gate No. 1. The police believe he may have sustained injuries to his elbow and wrist while climbing over the gate, as it is lined with wire.

However, after entering the premises, it remains unclear where Himanshu went or what happened next.