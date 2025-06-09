Body of canteen owner found hanging inside SSKM hostel room

Kolkata: Tension spread at the SSKM Hospital boys' hostel in Bhowanipore after the body of the man who used to operate a canteen was found hanging in a room on Sunday morning.

According to the police report, at around 8:10 am on Sunday, the deceased, identified as Santanu Roy (45) of Kotwali area in West Midnapore, was found hanging inside a room on the ground floor of the 10-storey boys' hostel of SSKM Hospital.

Roy reportedly had a huge financial debt, and several people often used to come to the canteen, asking for their money.

Police have registered an unnatural death case and started a probe. So far, no foul play was detected and it is suspected that Roy committed suicide owing to his financial problems.