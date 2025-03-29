Bodies of three cops recovered as Kathua encounter enters 2nd day

Jammu: The bodies of three of the four Jammu and Kashmir policemen killed in an encounter with terrorists of banned Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed were recovered on Friday as fierce gunfight between security forces and terrorists entered its second day in the remote forested region of Jammu’s Kathua, officials said here. However, the service weapons of the deceased personnel still remain unaccounted for, they added.

The operation, centred near the Jakhole village in the Ghati Juthana area of Rajbagh, began on Thursday morning following intensified police operations against recently infiltrated terrorists from across the International Border in the Hiranagar sector. The encounter has resulted in the deaths of four policemen and three Jaish terrorists while another seven security personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), have sustained injuries.

The body of the fourth police personnel, who was reported missing on Thursday evening, was located this morning by search parties with the help of drones, but the retrieval efforts have not succeeded so far as two terrorists are still holed up at a height and firing at the search teams, the officials said.