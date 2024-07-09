BMW hit-and-run: Mumbai court extends police remand of Sena leader's driver till July 11

Mumbai: A Mumbai court on Tuesday extended till July 11 the police custody of Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah's driver in the fatal BMW hit-and-run case. The driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, was sitting in the luxury car with the prime accused in the case, Mihir Shah (24), the son of Rajesh Shah, at the time of the crash on Sunday morning in central Mumbai's Worli area. Mihir Shah is accused of fatally knocking down a woman, Kaveri Nakhwa (45), with his BMW and injuring her husband before fleeing. The driver was on Tuesday produced before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (Sewree court) S P Bhosale at the end of his one-day police remand. Police sought an extension of his custody for further interrogation, telling the court he has committed a serious offence and had knowledge about the circumstances of the accident.

Rajesh Shah, a Shiv Sena politician from adjoining Palghar district, is also an accused in the case and is currently out on bail. The deceased, Kaveri Nakhwa, was going with her husband Pradip on the arterial Annie Besant Road when the luxury car's driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed it into the couple's two-wheeler around 5.30 am. After the accident, the accused fled towards the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. Mihir Shah then left the car and his driver Bidawat, who was sitting next to him at the time of the crash, near Kala Nagar in Bandra and left the spot. The accused persons have been booked under various sections, including 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), according to the police.