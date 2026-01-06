BMC polls: Thackerays for shakha visits over rallies

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray are choosing to visit their party shakhas over addressing rallies ahead of the Mumbai civic body polls, a move that is seen as a recalibration of strategy to reach out to the maximum number of people.

The two leaders were earlier expected to address three rallies in Mumbai, one each in the eastern and western suburbs and a mega rally at Shivaji Park in Dadar.

The Thackeray cousins, however, are jointly expected to visit shakhas (party offices) on Monday.

On Sunday night, Uddhav was in ward no. 2 in the Dahisar area of north Mumbai to campaign for Sena (UBT) candidate Dhanashri Kolge, who is contesting against former Sena (UBT) corporator and now a BJP nominee, Tejasvi Ghosalkar.

Talking to reporters, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said, “There will be only one sabha (at Shivaji Park). Instead of investing energy in rallies, when party workers are involved in campaigning, it is necessary to reach out to people.”

He said both Uddhav and Raj discussed holding rallies on Sunday and came to the conclusion that there will be only one mega rally at Shivaji Park.

The Rajya Sabha MP said that a rally will be held in Thane, and discussions are under about rallies in Kalyan and Dombivli. There will also be a joint rally in Nashik.

Uddhav will also address a rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, he added. Last month, Raut had said that the cousins would hold three joint rallies in Mumbai, one each in Thane, Nashik and one each in Kalyan and Dombivali.

Elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, will be held on January 15. Setting their differences aside for the cause of “Marathi manoos”, the Thackeray cousins have formed an alliance for the Brihanmumbai Municipal

Corporation polls.