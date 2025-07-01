BMC polls: Cong to decide on July 7 whether to go it alone or in alliance

New Delhi: The Congress will decide on July 7 whether it will fight the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections in alliance or go it solo in the contest.

AICC general secretary in-charge of Maharashtra unit, Ramesh Chennithala, announced this after a meeting of senior leaders of the party from the state.

He said the party will also consult its local leaders on the issue for other local body elections across Maharashtra.

Senior party leaders from the state including former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, Rajani Patil, Pradesh Congress president Harshwardhan Vasantrao Sapkal and former PCC chief Nana Patole were present in the meeting held here.

They later met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence and briefed him about the discussions.