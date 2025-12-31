BMC: 2 BJP nominees fail to submit nomination papers

Mumbai: Two candidates of the BJP for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections failed to submit their forms on Tuesday, when the deadline to submit nominations ended, triggering a blame game between officials and aspirants.

Shakeel Ansari and Mandakini Khamkar were fielded from ward numbers 211 and 212, and their names had figured in the official list of the BJP.

Returning Officer Krishna Jadhav, who is in charge of both wards, told news agency that no nomination papers were

received from the two candidates before the 5 pm deadline on December 30.