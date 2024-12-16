B’luru Police arrest estranged wife, her family members

New Delhi: The Bengaluru Police have arrested three individuals from Uttar Pradesh and Gurugram in connection with the tragic suicide of AI engineer Atul Subhash, who was found dead in his Marathahalli apartment in Bengaluru on December 9.

The arrested accused include his estranged wife, Nikita Singhania, his mother-in-law Nisha, and his brother-in-law Anurag Singhania, all of whom face charges of abetment to suicide.

The arrests followed allegations made in Subhash’s 24-page suicide note, which detailed harassment and legal battles that drove him to take his life.

According to the police, On December 14, Nikita Singhania, an employee at Accenture, was arrested near Blossom Stayz PG in Gurugram’s Sector 57. On the same day, Nisha and Anurag Singhania were detained near Hotel Rameshwaram Inn in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. All three were remanded to judicial custody as investigations continue into the allegations.

Subhash’s note revealed his struggle with emotional and financial distress, largely stemming from his wife’s legal actions.

He claimed that multiple cases, including allegations of murder, dowry harassment, and unnatural sex, had been filed against him, accompanied by demands for 3 crore rupees to withdraw these cases and 30 lakh rupees for visitation rights to his son.

The note also detailed instances of humiliation during legal proceedings, including allegations against a Jaunpur judge for demanding bribes to settle disputes. Subhash’s note and a recorded video expressed his despair and his plea for justice for his son and family.

The incident has ignited discussions about the mental health challenges faced by individuals entangled in prolonged and contentious legal battles.

Subhash’s death serves as a stark reminder of the pressures such disputes can place on individuals, particularly when coupled with allegations of corruption and systemic failure.

Authorities have launched a detailed probe into the claims made in Subhash’s suicide note.

Alongside, the case has fueled calls for systemic reforms in family law and judicial processes to prevent such tragedies in the future.

The Bengaluru Police are coordinating with legal experts to ensure a comprehensive investigation.

Meanwhile, Subhash’s father on Sunday called for strict punishment for those who “harassed” his son, asserting that his ashes will not be immersed till justice is served.

“I thank the Karnataka Police for arresting them (Subhash’s estranged wife and in-laws). All those who harassed my son should be punished so that he gets justice, and his soul rests in peace. I will not immerse the ashes of my son till we get justice,” Pawan Kumar told reporters here.

“My son was being harassed and tortured for money, and humiliated by his wife... I request Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all concerned… please give us justice,” he said.

Kumar also sought the custody of his four-year-old grandson.