B’luru: Man held for killing wife with rolling pin

Bengaluru: A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife with a rolling pin, resulting in her death, police said on Tuesday.

Preeti Singh (28) and her husband Chota Lal Singh (32), originally from Madhya Pradesh, have been residing with their two children in Chokkasandra. The couple was working in a private company, they said.

The husband, who was employed as a helper at the company, allegedly subjected his wife to frequent mental and physical harassment without reason.

On September 24, when the wife returned home in the afternoon for lunch, the husband, as usual, picked a quarrel and attacked her with a rolling pin used for making chapatis, striking her severely on the head and body.

Later, the injured wife was taken to a hospital in T Dasarahalli, where the husband tried to conceal the assault and informed the doctors that his wife had fallen from a building, they added.

The couple’s two children went to the owner of the company where their mother was employed and disclosed that their father had assaulted their mother.

The owner of the company then lodged a complaint at Peenya police station, following which the accused was taken into custody for questioning. During interrogation, he confessed to brutally assaulting his wife with a rolling pin, a police officer said.

He was formally arrested and produced before the Court the same day, which remanded him to judicial custody.

On October 2, while undergoing treatment, the wife succumbed to her injuries, police said.