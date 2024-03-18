‘B’luru facing short fall of 500 MLD water’

Bengaluru: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Monday said Bengaluru is facing a shortage of about 500 million litres of water per day (MLD) against the requirement of 2,600 MLDs and officials have been directed to meet daily and draw up an action plan to tackle the water scarcity. According to the CM, 1,470 MLD water comes from Cauvery river and 650 MLD is sourced from borewells.

“There are 14,000 borewells in Bengaluru, of which 6,900 have dried. Water bodies have been encroached or died. Bengaluru needs 2,600 MLD water. Out of this 1,470 MLD comes from Cauvery river and 650 MLD from borewells. We have a shortage of about 500 MLD,” he said after a meeting with the officials of the civic agencies and irrigation department.

The CM has pinned hope on the Cauvery Five project, which will commence in June to address most of the water woes of the city.