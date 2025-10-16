B’luru: Doctor arrested for ‘killing’ wife by administering anaesthesia

Bengaluru: A doctor has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife here, following a Forensic Science Laboratory report that confirmed the presence of anaesthetic substance in her organs, six months after her death, a police officer said.

Briefing reporters, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh hailed the police team that investigated the case, leading to the arrest of the accused. “Bengaluru police have arrested a government hospital doctor in connection with the murder of his wife, a lady doctor, whose suspicious death in April 2025 was initially reported as an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) at Marathahalli Police Station,” Kumar said.

The case was registered on Tuesday following a complaint by businessman K Muni Reddy (60) against his son-in-law Dr Mahendra Reddy G S (31), alleging that he murdered his wife Dr Kruthika M Reddy (28). Both of them worked in Victoria Government Hospital. Kruthika is Muni Reddy’s younger daughter.

Muni Reddy stated in his complaint that his daughter, a doctor with MD degree, was married to Mahendra Reddy, also a doctor, on May 26, 2024, in Gunjur, Bengaluru. After the wedding, the couple lived in Gunjur. The complainant alleged that after marriage, Mahendra began showing neglect towards Kruthika, complaining that she sought her father’s consent for even minor household decisions and made her bear personal expenses, the police officer added.

Mahendra allegedly pressured her family to finance the construction of a large hospital, but instead, Muni Reddy said he set up a clinic named ‘Skin & Scalpel’ at Marathahalli for the couple’s medical practice.