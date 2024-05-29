B’luru Court rejects Revanna’s anticipatory bail plea

Bengaluru: Suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, on Wednesday moved a Special Court here seeking anticipatory bail in a rape case registered against him. The court, however, rejected his anticipatory bail plea.

The special court for the Elected Representative dismissed the bail application moved by his advocate Arun. All eyes are on Kempegowda International Airport where Prajwal is expected to arrive on May 31, and the SIT is likely to arrest him the moment he lands. Meanwhile, Prajwal’s mother Bhavani Revanna has filed an anticipatory bail in the special court for elected representatives fearing arrest in the kidnap case linked to her husband. The SIT filed objections to granting the anticipatory bail to her and also sought to cancel the interim anticipatory bail issued to H D Revanna in the same case. Bhavani Revanna’s anticipatory bail order is reserved for May 31.