Blueprint for multi-domain military reforms and capability upgrades unveiled

New Delhi: An ambitious vision document broadly outlining a series of strategic reforms, capability enhancements and organisational changes required to bolster the Indian military was unveiled by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday.

The document, prepared by the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS), is a strategic blueprint to transform the Indian armed forces into a modern, multi-domain, and integrated force by the centenary of India's Independence.

The release of the 'Defence Forces Vision 2047: A Roadmap for a Future-Ready Indian Military' came eight months after the military conflict between India and Pakistan. Following the May 7 to 10 conflict, all the three forces were asked to work on the lessons learnt from it.

The vision document envisages the transformation of the military into an integrated, multi-domain and agile force capable of deterring adversaries and to effectively respond to any conflict.

A central pillar of the vision is the emphasis on jointness and synergy among the services, promoting greater coordination in planning, operations and capability development, according to the defence ministry.

It said the blueprint has been articulated by Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff to transform the defence forces into a modern, integrated and technologically-advanced military capable of supporting India's aspiration to become 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India) by 2047.

"The vision document outlines the strategic reforms, capability enhancements and organisational changes required within the defence forces to effectively address the evolving geostrategic, technological and security environment," the ministry said.

"It envisages the transformation of the military into an integrated, multi-domain and agile force capable of deterring adversaries, responding across the full spectrum of conflict and protecting expanding strategic interests, amid the rapidly changing global and regional dynamics," it said.

The document also highlights the importance of innovation, advanced technologies and modern training framework to build a force that is adaptable to future warfare challenges.

Another key focus area is to promote self-reliance in defence to encourage the development and adoption of indigenous technologies and solutions tailored to the country's unique security requirements.

Strengthening domestic defence manufacturing and technological capabilities is expected to enhance operational readiness while contributing to national growth, the ministry said.

The vision document adopts a calibrated roadmap with clearly prioritised capability goals across short-term, mid-term and long-term timelines, it said.

"This structured approach will guide the development of critical military capabilities, institutional reforms and strategic partnerships required to build a world class defence force," the ministry noted.

It said recognising the complexity of future security challenges, the vision document underscores the need for a whole-of-nation approach, integrating military strength with diplomatic, technological and economic power to ensure national security.

"Through sustained reforms, innovation and national commitment, it aims to ensure that by the centenary of India's independence, the nation's military stand as a globally-respected, technologically-advanced and combat-ready military, contributing to a strong and resilient Viksit Bharat," the ministry said.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lt Gen Pushpendra Singh were among senior officials present at the release of the vision document.