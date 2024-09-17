Blow for BJP as former Assandh MLA Virk joins Cong

Chandigarh: Former CPS and MLA from Assandh Bakshish Singh Virk left the BJP and joined Congress on Tuesday along with hundreds of his supporters.



Along with him, sarpanchs of many villages, councillors, BJP officials, chairmen and hundreds of active workers also expressed faith in the Congress.

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state president Chaudhary Udaybhan Singh welcomed everyone by making them wear the Congress’ Patka. Hooda and Udaybhan assured everyone of full respect in the Congress.

Hooda said Virk’s joining gives the party an edge not only in Assandh but also in many assembly constituencies of Haryana. On the occasion, Hooda said that the INLD, JJP and HLP are the B team of BJP. “Their jugalbandi has also become public in Sirsa. All the opposition parties of Congress are helping each other. These parties have also distributed tickets accordingly and are now doing the drama of withdrawing nominations,” he said. “But no matter how many conspiracies BJP and its allies make, all communities of the state have made up their mind to bring Congress to power with a huge majority. Soon there will be big rallies of senior Congress leaders in the state and on October 8, the mandate will come in favour of the party,” he added.

“When the Congress government is formed, we will give a pension of Rs 6,000 per month to the elderly, a domestic gas cylinder for Rs 500, one lakh permanent jobs in the first year, 300 units of free electricity to every family,” he said.