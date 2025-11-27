BLO dies of heart attack during voter list revision duty in Bareilly

Bareilly: A government school teacher deployed on duty for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bareilly died of a heart attack on Wednesday. The incident took place while he was carrying out assigned duties as Booth Level Officer (BLO).

The teacher, identified as Sarvesh Kumar Gangwar, suddenly collapsed during duty hours. His family rushed him to Pratap Hospital near the Mini Bypass in Bareilly, where doctors declared him dead.

Dr Virendra Pratap Gangwar said the teacher had passed away before being brought to the hospital. Following confirmation, the family and school staff took the body back. Police from Bhojipura police station later sent the body for post-mortem examination.