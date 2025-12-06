BLO dies during SIR duty in UP, wife gets govt job within 72 hours

Hathras: In a rare swift administrative response, the family of a Block Level Officer who died while on duty for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process has received government support within three days.

The widow of the deceased officer was handed an appointment letter for a Class IV position at the Upper Primary School in Sikandrarao.

Kamalkant Sharma, a resident of Brahmanpuri Matkota in Sikandrarao, was working as an assistant teacher at the Navli Lalpur composite school. He was assigned BLO duty for the ongoing SIR work. On December 2, he collapsed at home while preparing to report for duty and later died during treatment at a hospital in Aligarh.

His wife, Neelam Sharma, alleged that pressure related to SIR duty led to his death.

Kamalkant is survived by his wife, four children Vinayak, Pushkar, Madhav and Dev, and his mother Vijay Lakshmi.

With his father, brother and sister already deceased, he was the sole breadwinner of the family.

Following his death, senior officials including District Magistrate Atul Vats, Superintendent of Police Chiranjeev Nath Sinha and Basic Shiksha Adhikari Swati Bharti visited the family.

Concern grew within the administration as the incident garnered attention over the pressure faced by field officials.

While dependent family members often struggle for months to secure employment after the death of a government employee, the education department moved quickly to avoid further distress to the family.