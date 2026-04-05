Blast outside Punjab BJP office: 5 held part of ISI-backed module

Chandigarh: Five individuals, part of a module backed by Pakistan’s ISI, have been arrested in connection with the blast incident outside the Punjab BJP headquarters in Chandigarh, said Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Saturday.



The Counter-Intelligence wing of Punjab Police, in a joint operation with Chandigarh Police, solved the Chandigarh grenade attack case, DGP Yadav said.

Police recovered one hand grenade and one .30 bore Zigana pistol along with ammunition from their possession, the officer mentioned further.

Those arrested have been identified as Balwinder Lal alias Shami of village Majari in SBS Nagar, Jasvir Singh alias Jassi of village Bharapur in SBS Nagar, Charanjit Singh alias Channi of village Sujawalpur in SBS Nagar, Rubal Chauhan of village Thana in Shimla and Mandeep alias Abhijot Sharma of Dhuri in Sangrur.

According to DGP Yadav, preliminary investigations revealed that the module was backed by Pakistan’s spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence and operated under the directions of foreign-based handlers located in Portugal and Germany.