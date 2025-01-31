Blacklist contractors compromising on work quality: Hry minister

Chandigarh: Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel said that no compromise will be tolerated with the quality of construction work. He directed to blacklist contractors compromising on quality of work.

Goel said this while presiding over a meeting of municipal bodies’ officers from across the state in Chandigarh. Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh also remained present in the meeting. He said that the senior officers must visit the field at least once a week to ensure accurate reporting. This will prevent subordinate officers from misleading them and will also help in staying updated on all issues.

He said that ULB is a department whose efficiency is reviewed by the public every day. Goel directed officers to relocate the stray cattle to nearby gaushalas.