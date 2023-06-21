‘Black Cocaine’ worth Rs 32 crore seized at Ahmedabad Int’l Airport

In a significant operation, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle 3.22 kgs of ‘Black Cocaine’, a designer drug, into India at SVPI Airport, Ahmedabad, the officials informed on Wednesday.

Based on gathered intelligence, it was revealed that a Brazilian national travelling from Sau Paulo Airport to Ahmedabad International Airport was be attempting to smuggle cocaine into India.

Acting on this information, DRI officials intercepted the Brazilian national upon his arrival at Ahmedabad International Airport. The passenger was travelling on a tourist visa. A thorough examination of the passenger, trolley, and cabin bags was conducted, but no concealment was initially found, the DRI officials said.

However, during the inspection, DRI officials noticed an unusually thick rubbery material on the base area and walls of the two bags. The material had a brittle nature and turned granular upon applying pressure. A team of forensic science laboratory officers, equipped with specialised field-testing kits, examined the material and confirmed the presence of cocaine, DRI officials confirmed.

As a result, 3.22 kg of the substance was seized under the provisions of the NDPS Act 1985. The arrested passenger confessed to actively participating in the smuggling of cocaine.

Black Cocaine is a designer drug created by mixing cocaine with charcoal and other chemicals to give it a black, rubbery appearance. This camouflage is intended to evade detection by canines and field-testing kits. This unique modus operandi of smuggling cocaine is the first instance of the seizure by the DRI. Further investigation into the matter is currently underway, the officials added.