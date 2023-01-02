BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, SP chief Akhilesh to not join Rahul's Yatra

Meerut/ Lucknow: Bhartiya Kisan Union national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait Monday said he will not participate in the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra which is slated to enter Uttar Pradesh on January 3. He said Bhartiya Kisan Union workers are "free to participate" in the Rahul Gandhi-let march but office bearers above the rank of district presidents will not take part in it.



Asked about the Yatra, Tikait said, "I am not going to participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. But we are not stopping anyone from participating in it. The BKU workers who want to participate in the yatra are free to do so. However, office bearers above the rank of district presidents will not participate in the yatra."

"Ours is an apolitical organisation. People from different ideologies are in our organisation. I am not going to the Yatra, but there can be someone or a farmers' organisation which is going to the yatra," he said. Asked whether he has got any invitation for the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Tikait said, "Yes. I am getting invitations from their leaders. I want to talk to them about their agricultural policies. I will speak to them (Congress leaders) in Haryana on January 9."

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday thanked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for inviting him to his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and wished it a success, even as the party said he will not be attending it.

SP chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said Akhilesh will not participate in the yatra, nor will any other leader from the party. In a letter addressed to Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh said, "Thanks for the invitation to the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and wishes for the success of the 'Bharat Jodo' initiative."

"India is a feeling which is beyond geographical expansion, where there is love, non-violence, emotions, co-operation and bonhomie -- the positive elements, which unite India. "Hope that this yatra achieves its aim of conserving this inclusive culture," the former UP Chief Minister said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday thanked Rahul Gandhi for inviting her to join the yatra. In a tweet in Hindi, the BSP chief said, "Best wishes for the "Bharat Jodo Yatra" and thanks to Rahul Gandhi for writing a letter to me to take part in the yatra."

However, there is no information as to whether Mayawati will participate in the yatra.