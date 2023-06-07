BKU chief Charuni, 8 other arrested

Nine leaders of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni), including its president Gurnam Singh Charuni, were arrested after farmers blocked a national highway, demanding that the government procure sunflower seeds at the MSP, police said on Wednesday.

After being detained on Tuesday evening, nine BKU (Charuni) leaders were arrested after a case was lodged under various IPC sections, police said.

Charges pertaining to rioting, unlawful assembly and using of criminal force to deter public servant from discharging his duty have been slapped against them, they said.

The farmers led by Charuni had blocked the highway near Shahabad here for over six hours on Tuesday. The police used water cannons and resorted to lathicharge to disperse the protesters.

Superintendent of Police, Kurukshetra, S S Bhoria told PTI that besides the nine BKU (Charuni) leaders, over two dozen protesters, who had been rounded up in connection with the farmers' protest, were released last night. The nine arrested BKU (Charuni) leaders would be produced before a court on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, some farmers have gathered at the Shahbad-Ladwa Road near the grain market demanding the release of all arrested farmers.