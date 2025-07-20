BKI terrorists arrested by Punjab Police

Chandigarh: Punjab Police has arrested a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorists involved in grenade attacks on police posts at

Badshahpur in Patiala

and Ajimgarh in Haryana, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here on Sunday.

The terror module was being operated by foreign-based handlers Maninder Billa and Manu Agwan.

The operation was jointly conducted by Counter Intelligence (CI) Patiala and State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), SAS Nagar.

Those arrested have been identified as Sandeep Singh alias Deepu, a resident of Badshahpur in Patiala, Harpreet Singh alias Jagga, a resident of Harchandpura in Patiala, Harmanpreet Singh alias Preet, a resident of Gurdialpura in Patiala.