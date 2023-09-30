BJP’s youth wing joins nationwide cleanliness drive on Gandhi Jayanti

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) announced a nationwide cleanliness drive on Friday, which is set to take place on Sunday, marking the Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.



Under the dynamic leadership of the BJYM chief and Lok Sabha member Tejasvi Surya, thousands of youth volunteers of the party from across the nation will converge in the morning in their respective mandalas (local units) to undertake extensive cleanliness drives.

Their efforts will extend to over 10,000 locations, including government hospitals, government schools, bus stands, and water bodies such as ponds and lakes. This initiative reaffirms their commitment to making shared spaces more hygienic and eco-friendly. Surya expressed his views on the significance of cleanliness, stating, ‘Cleanliness and sanitation are an integral part of the Gandhian way of living. Beyond the aesthetic appeal, cleanliness ensures the well-being of our citizens, reduces the burden on our healthcare systems, and contributes significantly to environmental sustainability.’

‘It is an embodiment of our respect for our nation and its heritage. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always championed the cause of Swachh Bharat, recognising its profound importance in our daily lives...’