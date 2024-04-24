BJP’s Vishweshwar Reddy declares assets of 4,568 cr

Hyderabad: BJP candidate from Chevella LS constituency K Vishweshwar Reddy has emerged as one of the wealthiest contestants in Telangana after he declared his family assets worth Rs 4568 crore, according to an affidavit he filed with the election authorities. Reddy filed his nomination on Monday for the LS constituency and declared his movable and immovable assets along with liabilities. Reddy holds 17.77 lakh shares of Apollo Hospital Enterprises Ltd worth Rs 973.22 crore at Rs 6170 apiece while his wife Sangita Reddy has 24.32 lakh shares worth Rs 1500.85 crore. Sangita Reddy is joint managing director of Apollo Hospitals Group.

According to the affidavit, Reddy has assets worth Rs 1250 crore while the wife has assets to the tune of 3209.41 crore and the rest with their son.