BJP’s UP chief sets target to win all 80 Lok Sabha seats in 2024

Lucknow: Narendra Modi has to be re-elected as prime minister by winning all the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in the 2024 General Elections, the BJP’s Uttar Pradesh



unit chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary told party workers on Sunday.

Chaudhary set the target while discussing the outcomes of recent bypolls and encouraging party workers.

Presiding over the day-long meeting of the BJP State Executive at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here, Chaudhary said, “The God-like workers of the BJP, who have worked tirelessly, have won the byelections in Azamgarh and Rampur.”

They worked to help the BJP win the Rampur parliamentary and the Gola and Rampur (Sadar) assembly constituencies. The unfavourable results in the byelections in the Khatauli (assembly) and Mainpuri (parliamentary) constituencies mean that “we need to work harder together”, Chaudhary added.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said the BJP might taste defeat in all 80 parliamentary seats in Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 General Elections.

“BJP is baar ho sakta hai saari 80 seats haar jaaye (BJP might taste defeat in all 80 seats),” Yadav said.

“The party that claimed to rule for decades - its leader said that it will be there for (the next) 50 years - is now counting its days. Its national president should visit two medical colleges in the state and he will understand how many seats they are going to win,” the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

Yadav also asked the BJP, which is holding its state executive meet here, to pass a resolution to provide Rs 1 crore and a government job to families of custodial death victims.

“The BJP practises discrimination. Will it pass a resolution to provide Rs 1 crore financial help and a government job to the family of Balwant Singh? It should pass a resolution to provide Rs 1 crore financial assistance and a government job in custodial death cases to the families concerned,” Akhilesh Yadav said.