‘BJP’s rule in Haryana led to rise in crime and fear’

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said, “The BJP has brought the law and order situation in the state to a point where only those people are alive whom no one wants to kill.”



Reacting to the issue of multiple rounds of firing and extortion in a showroom in Hisar, and similar incidents in districts, Hooda stated, “Today, criminals have become so fearless that they demand ransom from whoever they want and shoot whoever they want. The criminals do not have even an iota of fear of the government.”

Hooda recalled, “Before 2014, Haryana was counted among the most peaceful states in the country. During the Congress rule, miscreants and gangsters were driven out of the state. People lived their lives without any fear, and businessmen did business without any fear.” He added, “Since the BJP came to power, it has never paid attention to law and order. Therefore, miscreants, gangsters, and mafia have become active again in the state.”