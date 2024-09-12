BJP's protest against Rahul is like 'butchers protesting against animal cruelty': CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Thursday that the BJP leaders' protest against Rahul Gandhi, falsely accusing him of making anti-reservation statements, is like "butchers protesting against animal cruelty".



He also pointed out that when former Prime Minister V P Singh implemented the Mandal Commission report, the BJP launched the 'Kamandal' movement, attempting to fill people’s minds with the opium of religion.

"In Karnataka, the BJP opposed local body reservations, even filing a petition in the Supreme Court led by the late Justice Rama Jois. Across the country, the BJP has consistently protested against reservation policies," said Siddaramaiah, according to a press statement issued by the CM's Office.

The CM said BJP leaders lack the understanding or wisdom to interpret Rahul Gandhi's statement.

"The primary objective of the reservation is to ensure equal opportunities for all in education, employment, and access to resources. This isn’t just something Rahul Gandhi is saying - I stand by it too. How can this be construed as an anti-reservation statement?" asked Siddaramaiah.

Two days ago, Gandhi, while giving a talk at Georgetown University in the USA, when asked about the future of reservations in India, said, "We will think of scrapping reservations when India is a fair place. And India is not a fair place."

Siddaramaiah also blamed the BJP leaders for the social inequality that still persists in India, stating that the RSS, the ideological parent of the BJP, has defended the caste system since its very inception.

"Today, BJP leaders lack the courage to openly oppose reservations due to the growing awareness among beneficiaries," he said.

He stated that the Supreme Court recommended a caste-based socio-economic survey precisely to determine whether equal opportunities have been achieved.

|"If BJP leaders and their Union Government are truly committed to social justice, they should immediately conduct a nationwide Caste Census. This is essential to determine whether the reservation has truly reached the most marginalised sections of society," he added.