BJP’s promise of giving MSP on 24 crops proved false again: Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that the BJP government’s claim of giving MSP on 24 crops has been exposed once again as the government is not giving MSP to the farmers for mustard.

“Farmers have sent us their mustard purchase receipts and told us their plight. The MSP of mustard is Rs 5,960, but it is being purchased in the market at 5,400. Farmers are incurring a loss of about Rs 500 per quintal. Last time, paddy was also purchased at a rate lower than MSP and this time the game of looting farmers has started in the purchase of mustard as well,” he stated.

Hooda said the BJP had promised to give farmers a rate higher than MSP on crops like paddy and wheat before the election, but had failed to deliver. “BJP had promised a rate of Rs 3,100 on paddy crop. BJP neither kept this promise after forming the government nor did it make any such provision in the budget this time,” he said.

He said it is also clear from the data given in the Economic Survey presented by the government itself that the government has not purchased any crop at MSP.

“The government has purchased only 61 per cent mustard, 55 per cent wheat, 25 per cent moong, 18 per cent barley, 9 per cent cotton, only 29 and 23 per cent Bajra and maize at MSP. Only 5 per cent of sunflowers have

also been purchased at MSP. That is, government documents are telling that this government is not giving MSP to most of the farmers on most of the crops,” he said.

Hooda said the bitter truth of ‘Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima’ also stands exposed in the Economic Survey 2023-24.

The figures show that the government has not yet given compensation of about 62 per cent, Rs 588 crore to the farmers.

Responding to the questions of the journalists, Hooda condemned the Punjab government decision to forcibly end farmers’ protest.

He said that ignoring the farmers and stopping them from going to Delhi is completely undemocratic.

“The BJP government should accept their demands and guarantee MSP,” he further stated.