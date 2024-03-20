BJP’s poll campaign takes off with former CM Khattar’s life mantras

Chandigarh: Known for his political acumen, senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar, while addressing a rally in Gharaunda, Karnal today shared a mantra to deal with coarse situations in life.



While addressing the audience, he advised them to replace the word “problem” with positivity and focus on moving forward despite challenges.

Contesting the Lok Sabha seat for BJP, Khattar highlighted that despite continuous criticism from Congress, his e-governance policies have greatly benefited the people by eliminating intermediaries.

Khattar highlighted the success of initiatives like Parivar Pehchan Patra and Mera Paani, despite the Opposition’s threats to halt them.

Regarding his resignation, he emphasized the inevitability of change and expressed happiness over Nayab Singh Saini’s advancement, akin to a family elder witnessing a relative’s progress. On March 12, the legislature party unanimously elected Naib Singh Saini as the new Chief Minister of Haryana.

Speaking on it, Khattar shared, “I have met Nayab Singh Saini’s family. It is an ordinary family. He joined the party in 1995 and with his hard work has become MLA, minister, MP, state president and now chief minister.

At the Gharaunda grain market event, Saini declared BJP’s victory in Karnal and pledged to secure all ten seats in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Chief Minister Nayab Saini affirmed his unwavering commitment to serving the state, emphasizing his accessibility to the public round the clock.

Describing former Chief Minister and Karnal Lok Sabha candidate Manohar Lal Khattar as his idol, the chief minister urged the people of Karnal to secure his victory in the parliamentary elections by a significant margin.