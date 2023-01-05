‘BJP’s politics of deceit has even dragged down Home ministry’

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday hit out at the BJP saying its “politics of deceit” has dragged down even the home ministry.

She was reacting to a ministry report on Jammu and Kashmir.

“Shocked that BJPs politics of deceit has dragged down even the Home Ministry. Not only does this report reek of lies but it also discredits a crucial portfolio once headed by Sardar Vallabhai Patel,” Mehbooba said in a series of tweets.

Reacting to the part of the report where it said democracy in Jammu and Kashmir earlier meant only ‘three families’, the former ally of the BJP also made an oblique reference to BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who is son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. “At least we the so called ‘dynasts’ worked diligently hard to stand where we are today. None of us have been airdropped into heading BCCI,” she said. Mehbooba also hit out at the media saying, “All of GOIs brazen lies are passed off as the truth since a pliable media assists them in carrying these lies to the masses. Instead of seeking accountability from the government, they have put the public on a slow drip of hatred against minorities.”

Talking to reporters after a party meeting, she said it was sad that the home ministry was taking things in Jammu and Kashmir so lightly.

“What can one say about the MHA report! It is sad that they are taking things so lightly. They are behaving as if panchayat elections have been held in Jammu and Kashmir for the first time. Panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir were first held at the time of Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah. After that, in Farooq Sahib’s time,” she said. “They are telling lie after lie. The government gave figures of investment in the Parliament. What are those figures and what are the figures given in the MHA report? How much can they lie?” she asked.

Mehbooba said the BJP was misusing religion for political gains. “They don’t have jobs to give to the people, so they have to demolish homes in Haldwani. Whenever religion is misused for political gains, the consequences have been disastrous. You can see what happened in a neighbouring country or in Syria where Islam was presented in the wrong way. Similarly BJP is using another religion in a wrong way,” she said.