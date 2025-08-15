BJP’s own MLAs face off in UP Assembly, video goes viral

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Assembly witnessed an unprecedented flare-up on Wednesday when two BJP legislators — Rajesh Chaudhary of Mathura and Saurabh Srivastava of Varanasi — locked horns in full public view, forcing colleagues to step in before it turned physical.

The spat broke out during a discussion on ‘Vision 2047’ over who would speak for the ruling party.

Chaudhary accused Srivastava of deliberately blocking his name from being sent to the Speaker. Tempers flared, with Chaudhary

standing up and striding towards Srivastava’s bench, prompting nearby MLAs to hold him back.

The heated exchange, caught on camera, spread like wildfire on social media. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav posted the clip, alleging the BJP “rewards” leaders who display “rude behaviour” and use “foul language.”

Hitting back, Chaudhary questioned Yadav’s silence when Maulana Sajid Rashidi, president of the All India Imam Association, allegedly made misogynistic comments about his wife and SP MP Dimple Yadav during a TV debate last month. Rashidi

had criticised her for visiting a mosque without covering her head.

“If you have even a shred of shame left, respond to the fanatic who insulted your household. We stand with Dimple ji,” Chaudhary fired back.